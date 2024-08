Professor M. Kodandaram and veteran journalist Amer Ali Khan took oath as Members of Legislative Council (MLC) under Governor’s quota on Friday (August 16, 2024). Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy administered oath to the two as the MLCs in the presence of Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and others.

