Kodanda Reddy flays BJP and BRS over crop loan waiver, Musi development project 

Published - October 08, 2024 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress senior leader and Telangana State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission Chairman M. Kodanda Reddy has flayed both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), accusing them of misleading the public on crop loan waiver and State government’s efforts to make Hyderabad a flood-free city through Musi Riverfront Development project.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he pointed out that technical difficulties had delayed the loan waiver for some eligible farmers, but assured that six lakh applications had already been resolved by the Agriculture department, which recognized 32 types of issues that required attention.

Referring to the city’s recurring flooding problems, Mr. Kodanda Reddy criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting Hyderabad’s drainage system during its decade-long rule. “Hyderabad gets drowned in small rains,” he said, blaming BRS for ignoring the city’s infrastructure needs. He shared that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday and discussed the Musi River issue and explored solutions.

The Chairman also questioned the effectiveness of BJP leaders like Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, asking whether he had ever secured funds for Hyderabad during his tenure. He further accused BRS of never speaking out against the BJP government’s anti-people policies, including agriculture acts.

“BRS votes went to BJP, which is why the latter won eight parliamentary seats,” he claimed, calling the two parties the same.

Mr. Kodanda Reddy reiterated that the Congress is committed to providing financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He added that the controversial Dharani land portal had been assigned to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for improvements.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / loans / flood / development / rivers / politics / political parties

