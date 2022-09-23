Kodada engineering college students hold The Hindu reading session

HYDERABAD

500 students actively participated in The Hindu Reading Session at Kodada Institute of Technology and Science at Kodada in Suryapet district. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

In the context of English growing as a global language, with a view to promote the all-important communication skills in English, Kodada Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Kodada has organised a two-hour long The Hindu Reading Session on Friday

About 500 girls, mostly first generation learners from socially and economically backward rural sections took an active part in the two hour long reading session. Guided by the faculty of English, the girls glided smoothly through the fun-filled vocabulary activities to information packed news articles effortlessly and enjoyably.

In a coincidence one of the news stories talked about about Levi Strauss marketed Jeans, which happens to be in their syllabus. All the girls were thrilled to the core about the discovery. Students of this all-girl college were also awestruck to read about the all women MLA day in the UP Assembly, according to Potuganti Nageswara Rao, academic advisor to KITS.

Commenting on the programme, Anjali of ECE final year said that this first of its type activity will be cherished by them for their life and thanked college chairman Neela Satyanarayana for organizing such innovative programmes.

The department of English has been very much impressed by the use of The Hindu to drive away English phobia from rural students, Mr. Rao said. He was formerly the English faculty in Government Junior College, Thungaturthy, old Nalgonda district and instrumental in introducing the practice in a Government-run educational institutions. When intermediate students could make the best use of The Hindu, why should other students lag behind, he remarked.

At the end the reading session, the girls unanimously resolved to form themselves into an English Club and utilise The Hindu's Young World issues. They pledged to logically take forward this initiative to a fruitful and productive conclusion.