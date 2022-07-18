Kodad police seize 253 kg ganja, two held  

Kodad rural police seized 253.40 kg of ganja from two persons during a vehicle-check exercise at the Ramapuram crossroads on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) on Monday.

It was found that the two persons – Ambadas Sridhar Bankar and Ravi Raj Kuklare – car drivers by occupation, hailed from Ahmednagar and Aurangabad districts in Maharashtra. They had allegedly procured the contraband from Rajahmundry and were proceeding towards Hyderabad to reach Aurangabad. The contraband was packed in 116 brown-taped packages.

According to the police, Ambadas along with others was arrested by Dharmojigudem police in Andhra Pradesh in January last year, when they were attempting to smuggle ganja from Narsipatnam to Pune.

Post release, Ambadas had convinced his friend Kuklare regarding a ganja transport deal for one Shambaji Nagode of Aurangabad.

The duo was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.