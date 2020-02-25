Kobe Bryant’s 3D painting to adorn Khammam stadium

Special Correspondent

IT Minister to inaugurate the new facility on March 1

A giant three-dimensional (3D) painting of basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who recently died in a helicopter crash in the United States, is all set to adorn the entrance of the newly-constructed basketball indoor stadium at Pavilion Grounds here.

The stadium is slated to be inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and IT, K.T. Rama Rao on March 1.

The stadium has been constructed at an estimated cost of little over ₹1 crore, sources said.

The new facility is poised to give a major boost to the promotion of basketball in the district in terms of sports infrastructure. The 28-ft 3D picture of basket ball superstar Bryant is likely to serve as a source of inspiration to the budding basketball players to excel in the game.

According to sources, the district has produced several talented basketball players including N Ravi and K Srinivas Raju, who had won gold medals in sub-junior national basketball championships in the past.