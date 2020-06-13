KNRUHS V-C against postponing exams

Officials of the Telangana Health department said that medical post-graduate students might miss appearing for entrance exam for super-specialty courses if the final year exams were not conducted now. They have been postponed twice till now.

The Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Dr B Karunakar Reddy, said that if the examinations were not conducted now, they might not be able to conduct them in coming months with virus cases expected to rise.

There are over 1,200 PG students at medical colleges affiliated to the KNRUHS. They are from clinical, para-clinical and non-clinical courses. Only PG students from General Medicine, Pulmonology and Anaesthesia courses (clinical courses) attend COVID-19 cases. Officials said that students from other courses were keen on completing the exams.

“Many students took loans, or are dependent on their parents for finances. They want to go ahead with their financial plans.” Dr Reddy said.

On precautions at exam halls, the V-C said that measures would be taken and students with symptoms would be allowed to take exams in a separate hall. The same would be implemented for those who contracted COVID-19 and were cured.