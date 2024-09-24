ADVERTISEMENT

KNRUHS releases MBBS provisional merit list for convenor quota seats

Published - September 24, 2024 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday released the provisional merit list for students who applied for MBBS convenor quota seats.

Students with objections to the list must submit them by 5 p.m on Wednesday, September 25, along with the required documents. Objections can be sent via email to knrugadmission@gmail.com. The final merit list will be published after the review on Thursday, September 26. The same day the web options registration process will commence, according to a university release.

Students are encouraged to prepare in advance for the web options registration. Seat allotment details from the previous year are available on the university’s website. Vice Chancellor Karunakar Reddy noted that having a list of preferred colleges ready beforehand will streamline the registration process.

