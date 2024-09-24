GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KNRUHS releases MBBS provisional merit list for convenor quota seats

Published - September 24, 2024 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday released the provisional merit list for students who applied for MBBS convenor quota seats.

Students with objections to the list must submit them by 5 p.m on Wednesday, September 25, along with the required documents. Objections can be sent via email to knrugadmission@gmail.com. The final merit list will be published after the review on Thursday, September 26. The same day the web options registration process will commence, according to a university release.

Students are encouraged to prepare in advance for the web options registration. Seat allotment details from the previous year are available on the university’s website. Vice Chancellor Karunakar Reddy noted that having a list of preferred colleges ready beforehand will streamline the registration process.

Published - September 24, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.