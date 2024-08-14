KNRUHS issues first phase counselling notification for MDS admissions

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), on Tuesday, issued a notification for the first phase of counselling and exercising of web options for admission into Masters in Dental Surgery (MDS) course for academic year 2024-25. Candidates can exercise the web options from 3 p.m. of August 13 to 3 p.m. of August 15.

Candidates, whose certificates were uploaded at the time of online registration and provisionally verified by staff of departments concerned and whose names are notified as eligible candidates in the provisional final merit list of MDS admissions on the KNRUHS website, are eligible to exercise the web options. Allotted candidates have to pay the university fee of ₹29,600 online. The tuition fee is to be paid at respective dental colleges, the notification said.