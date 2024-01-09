KMIT students empower communities in tribal villages

January 09, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Engineering students of the Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology (KMIT), Hyderabad showcased their social commitment by reaching out to the poorest of the poor in the remote villages of Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem. They sent a message that this generation of urban youngsters can balance their academic achievements and social commitment to empower disadvantaged communities.

Students associated with ‘Street Cause KMIT’ raised over Rs. 7 lakh to reach out to the poor and create infrastructure in the remote tribal villages near Kothagudem. During their recent visit, the funds were utilized to reconstruct an Anganwadi childcare centre, provide solar lights to 90 families and empower women with the tools and training for self-reliance.

“We raised over Rs 7 lakhs for the development of two tribal villages. We reconstructed an Anganwadi childcare centre, ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for young children’s early development,” said Dedipya Ballem, president and Vaishnavi Kompella, associate president of Street Cause KMIT.

The students addressed critical hygiene and health needs through the distribution of essential items like mosquito nets, sanitary napkins, and clothing. “We have illuminated two villages previously shrouded in darkness by providing solar lights to 90 families,” said Shriyani Reddy, Sahit Ramasayam, Yashwanth, Saket, Surya and Durga Sree, all associated with Street Cause KMIT.

The KMIT students also conducted informative sessions on career guidance and menstruation hygiene during their three-day visit to the village equipping young minds with the knowledge and values.