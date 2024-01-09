GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KMIT students empower communities in tribal villages

January 09, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology at a remote village near Bhadrachalam where they constructed an Anganwadi Centre and provided solar lamps in the tribal villages.

Students of Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology at a remote village near Bhadrachalam where they constructed an Anganwadi Centre and provided solar lamps in the tribal villages.

Engineering students of the Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology (KMIT), Hyderabad showcased their social commitment by reaching out to the poorest of the poor in the remote villages of Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem. They sent a message that this generation of urban youngsters can balance their academic achievements and social commitment to empower disadvantaged communities.

Students associated with ‘Street Cause KMIT’ raised over Rs. 7 lakh to reach out to the poor and create infrastructure in the remote tribal villages near Kothagudem. During their recent visit, the funds were utilized to reconstruct an Anganwadi childcare centre, provide solar lights to 90 families and empower women with the tools and training for self-reliance.

“We raised over Rs 7 lakhs for the development of two tribal villages. We reconstructed an Anganwadi childcare centre, ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for young children’s early development,” said Dedipya Ballem, president and Vaishnavi Kompella, associate president of Street Cause KMIT.

The students addressed critical hygiene and health needs through the distribution of essential items like mosquito nets, sanitary napkins, and clothing. “We have illuminated two villages previously shrouded in darkness by providing solar lights to 90 families,” said Shriyani Reddy, Sahit Ramasayam, Yashwanth, Saket, Surya and Durga Sree, all associated with Street Cause KMIT.

The KMIT students also conducted informative sessions on career guidance and menstruation hygiene during their three-day visit to the village equipping young minds with the knowledge and values.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.