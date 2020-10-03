KMC rolls out health, hygiene campaigns

Walking track along Lakaram mini-tank bund inaugurated

In line with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of “Clean, Green and Healthy India”, initiatives such as ‘Walking for Health’ and ‘Waste on Wheels’ campaigns was launched by the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi here on Friday.

A dedicated walking track named Walker’s Paradise built along the newly developed Lakaram mini-tank bund was thrown open to the public on the occasion.

Transport Minister Puvvada Aajy Kumar said the mini-tank bund developed at a cost of ₹2 crore abutting the Lakaram tank with a dedicated walking track amid lush green environs will serve as an additional lung space. An open gym and other necessary facilities were created at the scenic spot to provide a perfect ambience for yoga and other physical exercises.

He called upon the members of the city’s Walkers Associations to become members of the Walker’s Paradise by paying nominal membership fee and utilise the facility. He also suggested that an advisory committee be formed to ensure cleanliness and proper maintenance of the Walker’s Paradise.

Beautification plan

A mini-tank bund is being constructed at Khanapuram cheruvu near here and similar plans are on the anvil to develop the water bodies at Dhamsalapuram and Velugumatla as part of a beautification plan, the Minister said.

Khammam Mayor G. Papalal, Collector R.V. Karnan and Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi were present.

The Minister released a poster on the KMC’s new initiative titled ‘Waste on Wheels’ aimed at systematic collection and disposal of food waste generated from the venues of wedding and other ceremonies to keep the city clean and green. He flagged off ‘Fit Telangana Freedom Run’ on the occasion. Several sanitation workers of the KMC were presented with appreciation certificates in recognition of their services.

Earlier in the day, the Minister along with the Collector paid floral tributes to Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi Chowk, the prime business hub of the town.