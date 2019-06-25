‘KLIP will irrigate 2 lakh acres in Rajanna-Sircilla district’

TRS working president and Sircilla legislator K. Taraka Rama Rao said that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), through package-9 at Malkapet reservoir in Kanaraopeta mandal, would provide irrigation to around two lakh acres in the upland Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Mr. Rama Rao visited Malkapet village to inspect the execution of reservoir works on Monday along with legislators Ch Ramesh Babu, Sunke Ravishankar, Rasamayi Balakishan, Collector D Krishna Bhaskar and others. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked the land oustees of the project for providing land for the construction of ambitious project.

Stating that the KLIP would provide irrigation sources to 45 lakh acres in the State, he said that they would fill all the tanks in the district with KLIP water. He also instructed the authorities to expedite the reservoir works.

Later, he participated in the inauguration of a kiosk for the street vendors in Sircilla town and also a women’s community hall and washermen community hall in Venkampet. He also inaugurated a municipal park in GP Nagar in the textile town. Municipal chairperson S Pawani, municipal commissioner KV Ramana Chary and others were also present.