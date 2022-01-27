KK unfurls national flag at Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad

27 January 2022 00:13 IST

‘BJP dividing society in the name of religion, caste and language’

Telangana Rasthtra Samithi (TRS) secretary general and Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao said that the BJP is trying to divide the society in the name of religion, caste and language.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day at Telanagana Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said that the polarisation being promoted by the BJP is dangerous to the nation and there is a need to prevent it at any cost.

“The BJP is trying to give a new definition for nationalism. It is harmful. We have to protect our nation from this effort. Republic means people collectively meeting their requirements with combined effort. In Telangana, we have made progress by involving people in every aspect. Development is visible and people’s aspirations are being met. We are extending Mission Bhagiratha water to every household,” said Mr. Rao adding that irrigation water is being supplied for about one crore acres in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Tribal and Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod greeted public on the occasion of Republic Day. She said that some persons are trying to harm the federal system and people will teach them a lesson. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is making all efforts to retain the spirit of federalism, she said.