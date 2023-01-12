ADVERTISEMENT

Kite flying on thoroughfares prohibited on Sankranti

January 12, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, on Wednesday, prohibited kite-flying on all thoroughfares and around places of worship from January 14 to 15.

No loudspeakers and DJs are allowed near public places without police permission, and provocative speeches or songs are banned, he said.

Even if allowed, loudspeakers or public address systems are prohibited from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Mr. Anand advised people to ask their children and discourage them from flying kites from terraces which do not have parapet walls so as to avoid any untoward incident. Parents have also been advised to instruct their children not to run on roads while chasing stray kites.

