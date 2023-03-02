Kitchens and cylinder storage in basements discovered during GHMC inspections

March 02, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A pilot survey by GHMC in coordination with other related departments has revealed several violations by commercial establishments, especially with regard to the use of basements.

The inspecting teams have found a total 17 establishments where the use of cellars involves inherent fire risk, and this includes popular hotels and restaurants.

The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) teams of the GHMC conducted inspections and served notices on all the establishments, which include Paradise and Taj Tristar hotels in Secunderabad and Interio Furniture in Banjara Hills, as revealed by officials.

“Special drive was conducted to ensure fire safety in cellars and to clear them of kitchens, storage, godowns and gas bunks ... Notices were served asking the owners to clear the cellars in one week,” said N. Prakash Reddy, Director, EVDM.

The drive follows several high-level meetings conducted subsequent to a ghastly fire mishap in Deccan Mall, Secunderabad, recently. As per the instructions by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, GHMC., has chosen six stretches, one from each zone, to do the pilot.

The stretches include Attapur main road, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, Paradise, Uppal main road, Kukatpally main road, and the stretch between Madhapur and Gachibowli, sources informed.

Joint inspection was reportedly conducted by EVDM about two to three weeks ago, together with teams from Police, Fire Services, and TSSPDCL., in order to identify buildings and practices prone to fire risk.

Inspections were conducted in 2000 commercial establishments functioning from 600 buildings on these stretches. While a large number of them have been advised to install fire extinguishers and fire alarms, serious violations have been found in 17, officials informed.

The violations include use of basements for kitchens and as storage for combustible material. In some, clay ovens were being fired in cellars, while some others stored gas cylinders and wooden furniture which can easily catch fire.

“General instructions were given to all the establishments to install at least two extinguishers and two alarms per 100 square meters of area, in one week’s time, while the specific violators have been asked to clear the cellars during the same time,” a GHMC official informed under the condition of anonymity.

After one week, if the establishments do not fall in line, action will be taken as per the provisions of the GHMC Act and Fire Services Act, officials informed.