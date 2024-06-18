kishanGrand welcome for Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay on June 19

Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy (Coal & Mines) and Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Minister of State for Home), who are also the State party president and national general secretary respectively, will be accorded a grand welcome when they arrive in the city from New Delhi on June 19 (Wednesday).

The duo will be reaching the city for the first time after being sworn in as Central Ministers and the party State unit has decided to take out a rally from the Begumpet airport here till the State office on M.J. Road where the eight newly-elected MPs as well as eight MLAs will be participating along with office-bearers and senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman.

Sharing details of the felicitation programme at a media conference here on Monday, general secretary K.Venkateshwarlu informed that the Central Ministers will also offer prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple near Charminar on the occasion.

Later, the BJP is also planning to organise a ‘Gratitude’ public meeting to thank Telangana people for supporting the party in the recently-held Assembly elections as well as Parliament polls. “We also want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking two MPs from Telangana into his Cabinet. The party central leadership has already given us a clear direction to work towards winning 88 seats in the next Assembly elections and seize power from the Congress,” he said.

In a separate press conference, Sirpur MLA P. Harish Babu charged that law and order in Telangana has gone for a toss ever since Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has taken charge and this is evident in the rising number of rapes, murders and communal violence. The recent incident of a minor being abducted, violated and killed in Peddapalli is among those incidents with the government totally failing to come to the poor family’s rescue.

Due to “internal conflicts” the government does not have a Home or an Education Minister and the Chief Minister is “unable” to expand the Cabinet resulting in the administration being in a disarray. The government has been unable to provide support or succour to the migrant labour besides failing to arrest drug supply and abuse despite tall claims, he alleged.

Meanwhile, former MLC Gudur Narayana Reddy has urged the State and Union governments to name the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR) after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel since the latter had played a “pivotal role in liberating Telangana from the clutches of Razakars and ensuring freedom for the people of Hyderabad State”.

He accused the erstwhile BRS government of delaying the land acquisition process despite the Centre being ready to foot the bill and urged the Congress government in the State to expedite the process and ensure it is completed by October this year.

