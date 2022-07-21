Kishan showing false stats on flood relief: KTR

July 21, 2022 21:29 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has charged Union Minister Kishan Reddy with misleading people with false figures related to the funds released under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) despite knowing that the latter was the rightful share of the State.

In a statement here, KTR reminded that the SDRF fund was a constitutional right of every State and it was one of the ways the States got back the taxes paid by them to the Central Government. He said the Union Minister should learn about this fact and not combine NDRF and SDRF funds.

The Minister advised him to read the statement given by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Parliament where he clearly said that not a single penny had been given to Telangana after 2018.

He asked if it was not true that the Prime Minister himself conducted a survey on floods in Gujarat and released ₹1000 crore NDRF special additional assistance in the form of advance in 2021.

“Since 2018, till the present, Bihar was allocated ₹3250 Crores, Madhya Pradesh - ₹ 4530 Crores, Karnataka ₹6490 crore, Gujarat ₹1000 crore under NDRF funds. When they can allocate ₹15,270 crore to four BJP-ruled states, why can’t they provide special funds to Telangana in a similar way,” KTR asked.

He said the Telangana government had assessed the flood damage and asked for ₹1,400 crore assistance. The Centre was trying to wash its hands of it by sending inspection teams from Delhi.