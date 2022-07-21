Telangana

Kishan showing false stats on flood relief: KTR

Special CorrespondentRavikanth Reddy R 6731July 21, 2022 21:29 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 21:30 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has charged Union Minister Kishan Reddy with misleading people with false figures related to the funds released under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) despite knowing that the latter was the rightful share of the State.

In a statement here, KTR reminded that the SDRF fund was a constitutional right of every State and it was one of the ways the States got back the taxes paid by them to the Central Government. He said the Union Minister should learn about this fact and not combine NDRF and SDRF funds.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Minister advised him to read the statement given by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Parliament where he clearly said that not a single penny had been given to Telangana after 2018.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He asked if it was not true that the Prime Minister himself conducted a survey on floods in Gujarat and released ₹1000 crore NDRF special additional assistance in the form of advance in 2021.

“Since 2018, till the present, Bihar was allocated ₹3250 Crores, Madhya Pradesh - ₹ 4530 Crores, Karnataka ₹6490 crore, Gujarat ₹1000 crore under NDRF funds. When they can allocate ₹15,270 crore to four BJP-ruled states, why can’t they provide special funds to Telangana in a similar way,” KTR asked.

He said the Telangana government had assessed the flood damage and asked for ₹1,400 crore assistance. The Centre was trying to wash its hands of it by sending inspection teams from Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...