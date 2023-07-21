HamberMenu
Kishan sets the record straight, says will never tie up with BRS

July 21, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G.Kishan Reddy being offered sweets by BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar after taking charge as the Telangana party president, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G.Kishan Reddy being offered sweets by BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar after taking charge as the Telangana party president, in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Does the BRS have an “understanding” with the BJP? With this speculation refusing to die down, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy was forced to refer to it and give a clarification.

“Congress is spreading disinformation about BJP and BRS being one. How did Congress get 10 acres in Secunderabad Cantonment then? The BRS had supported Congress and other parties in the Presidential polls. We will never tie up with BRS. Congress, BRS and Majlis Party are all one and the same. There is no need to clarify our stand every time,” he said.

Ex-president of State BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar also spoke about the campaign to discredit BJP and blamed Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao for it. “The leaders who met KCR are in the Congress INDIA alliance,” he pointed out.

Earlier, former MP Ravindra Naik made an “appeal” to Mr. Kishan Reddy to ensure that action is taken against the Chief Minister and his daughter for corrupt practices. “Why do you fear to take action against KCR and his daughter? Prime Minister Modi spoke against corruption twice. It is your responsibility to prevent loot of the State exchequer. Otherwise, it is sending a wrong message to the people,” he said.

