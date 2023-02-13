Kishan seeks debate with KCR on Centre’s finances

February 13, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy found fault with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s criticism of the functioning of the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited the latter to an open debate on the country’s financial state at the Martyrs Memorial before the Legislative Assembly or the Press Club on Monday.

Mr. Reddy, also Secunderabad MP, told a press conference in New Delhi that he was ready for a debate if it was held in a cordial atmosphere without resorting to objectionable language. “KCR, instead of explaining t the state’s financial status, had made use of the Assembly floor for mud slinging at Mr. Modi. Comparing our country with nations like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal had only exposed the moral bankruptcy of the family,” he charged.

The Chief Minister had made use of the speech to spread “falsehood and disinformation” about the country’s finances making it a “political meeting” rather than explain what the BRS/TRS regime has done in the last nine years, he said. Mr. Reddy claimed that when many nations across the world were reeling under recession, p the country was decisively moving towards financial empowerment under Mr. Modi’s leadership.

“The Chief Minister has commented on the growth rate, GDP and other issues uttering lies and without any basis only to defame the country,” he charged. Reeling out statistics, the Minister claimed that the country’s debt was far better than many developed nations whereas the BRS government had resorted to loans only for indulging in corrupt practices. The Modi Government has begun to implement the Ambedkar-scripted Constitution in Jammu & Kashmir removing the “Jinnah” scripted Article 370 for ensuring equal justice to all sections of people, he said.

“KCR seems to have realised that his popularity is on the wane and people are looking to the BJP, therefore, he has been attacking the Modi Government incessantly unable to accept the reality. His frustration is quite apparent. After luring Congress MLAs and MLCs into his fold, he is now praising the Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh governments seeking to sew up an alliance,” charged Mr. Reddy.

The Union Minister accused KCR of constantly “shifting loyalties and stances depending on the political winds” like he had praised the Modi government earlier and calling Communist Parties names many times but now pouring accolades on them. He wondered if there was any party KCR did not not associate with over the years based on his political expediency.