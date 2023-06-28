HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kishan Reddy feigns ignorance about State leadership change

June 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The TS BJP leadership issue got raked up yet again with party grapevine abuzz about Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy likely being considered to replace the incumbent and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

This was said to have come up for discussion during Home Minister Amit Shah and national president J. P. Nadda meeting with former Minister Eatala Rajender, former MLC Komitireddy Rajgopal Reddy where Mr. Kishan Reddy was also present in Delhi a few days ago.

Party sources insist that there will be no leadership change, but Mr. Rajender may be given ‘some post and whatever formula was worked out will be known only a month as the present month is considered ‘not auspicious’ as per the almanac. Yet, no one is sure about Mr. Rajgopal Reddy’s next political move.

The question was repeatedly posed to Mr. Kishan Reddy when he was addressing the media in the nation’s capital about proposed railway works in TS. He denied any leadership change plan. “There are no such discussions. All the talk is in the media. I had a meeting with Mr. Shah about an official programme related to the 75 years of Independence celebrations,” he claimed.

Mr. Bandi Sanjay Kumar did not bother to duck the question and put the blame on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “He is conspiring to disturb other parties but the cadre need not bother. There is a campaign about leadership change for the last one year in some TV channels even after our top leadership has clarified there will no leadership change,” he told media. He also demanded that the government provide protection to Mr. Rajender and arrest those behind the alleged conspiracy to murder him.

Meanwhile Mr. Rajender said he had “people’s protection” and did not fear when the renegade naxalite Nayeem had threatened him. “The Government is responsible for my safety. We had earlier complained to police about raids on us but the police took no action,” he charged and alleged that a special task was given to MLC P. Kaushik Reddy to “harass” him by the BRS leadership.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.