Kishan Reddy writes to KCR on expediting work on new airports

February 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urging him to cooperate with the Centre in establishing airports in Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad to enhance air connectivity, on Wednesday.

In the communication, which was also released to the media, the Minister reminded that he had earlier written about the matter in July last year and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had written about it in 2021, but there was no response.

“The Central government had approved the land test and provided other technical support for construction of the three proposed new airports after a techno-economic feasibility study. But, the TS government is not cooperating with the Centre which is hampering the development works,” he claimed.

Mr. Reddy, also the Secunderabad MP, said Telangana should utilise the opportunity provided by the Central government and begin the required developmental work under the ‘Udaan’ scheme which is meant to make aviation accessible to the common man. If construction of three airports with all kinds of permits is done, it will be possible fo small and private planes to operate, he said, and disclosed that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) too had written many letters regarding the subject.

The Minister said it was “ridiculous” on the part of BRS MPs to ask questions in Parliament about what the Central government was doing about new airports when the ball was in the State’s court. “Timeline for completion of airport project depends upon land acquisition, availability of mandatory clearances and financial closure by the State government,” he said.

In this context, he spoke of the establishment of the ₹400 crore Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO), at Begumpet Airport through which India will join an elite set of a dozen or so countries worldwide to have such a facility.

