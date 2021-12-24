Kishan Reddy writes to CM over setting up of ‘Science City’

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and North East States Development G. Kishan Reddy on Friday appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to consider sending a proposal to the Centre for setting up of a ‘Science City’ in Hyderabad.

In a communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, the Minister said the Centre “feels” that Hyderabad, which is "the city of science" and being “one of the most techno savvy State” serves as an ideal location for setting up of a ‘Science City’.

The proposed ‘Science City’ is aimed to be a popular tourist attraction of the location providing experiment-based immersive learning ambience to inculcate a spirit of inquiry, foster creative talent and create scientific temper in the community as a whole. It is characterised by its two-pronged channel of communication - exhibits and activities.

It will be large in dimension with a focus in frontier areas of science and technology and edutainment and would be financially self-sustainable. It would be conceptualised in such a manner that it becomes attractive and useful to students, families, tourist and general public. It will use state-of-the-art communication tools and technology in its presentation, he explained.

Mr. Reddy said the presence of many R&D scientific institutes of national importance in the capital such as the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) etc. would be complimentary to the state of art science museum to rekindle the young minds and develop their interest in science

He also attached a copy of the scheme’s guidelines for the Chief Minister to take appropriate action and sought to impress upon the latter that the project will not only “immensely benefit young and budding minds” but will make Hyderabad another hub for "scientific innovation" in future, the communication added.