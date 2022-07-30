Kishan Reddy writes to CM on Science City

G. Kishan Reddy

July 30, 2022 05:12 IST

No response to earlier two letters on the issue, he says

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast Region Development G. Kishan Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to personally intervene in preparing the necessary Detailed Project Report (DPR) along with the 25 acres of land required for setting up Science City in Hyderabad city as per the guidelines of SPoCS (Scheme for Promotion of Culture Science) by the State government authorities concerned immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Kishan Reddy reminded that he had written to him on December 15, 2021, and again the Culture Secretary wrote to the Chief Secretary on February 22, this year for the project to be set up through the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM). “However, no response was received from these two letters”.

The Union Minister said he had written a second letter on May 6 offering technical assistance in preparing the DPR for setting up of Science City, but still there was no response. “I am once again informing you about the importance of science city and the need to establish it through this letter. If this science city is established, it will increase interest in science among the students and youth of Telangana and the city will also get a good recognition in terms of tourism”, he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said every day thousands of students, youth and their family members and tourists visited Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kurukshetra science cities in the country and got a lot of inspiration towards science and show interest in research. After these four science cities, it was very gratifying that the city of Hyderabad had got the opportunity to set up the fifth science city, he added.