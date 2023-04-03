Kishan Reddy writes to CM on implementing ‘Svamitva’ scheme

April 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G Kishan Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to make use of the Centre’s ‘Svamitva’ scheme in providing property title deed certificates for houses and land in rural areas thus benefiting the poor, on Monday.

While drone surveys have been completed in 2.29 lakh villages across the country and maps of 1.94 lakh villages have been provided to the respective State governments, only five villages were surveyed in Telangana as per the initial pilot scheme, he said, in an official communication to the Chief Minister.

The letter released to the media stated that the Centre had sent a reminder on July 29, 2022 to roll out the State-wide implementation in Telangana but no progress has been made so far. The technology and processes used in the implementation of ‘Svamitva’ scheme can be extended for surveying agricultural lands thus addressing problems faced in Dharani portal, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the “Survey of Villages Abadi & Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (Svamitva)” scheme on April 24, 2021 on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day to provide title certificates to people of rural areas for their houses and properties thereby formalising their assets.

The Minister said the scheme was successfully implemented as a pilot project in Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Clear property titles lead to economic growth as the property certificates obtained under this scheme can be used to avail loans from banks and other benefits and provides opportunities for the poor to enter the formal economy.

Besides, land records created through this will also be useful for development and planning by rural bodies such as panchayat bodies. Property disputes are likely to be reduced through land records thus saving litigation costs and unclogging the judicial system, he explained in his letter to the Chief Minister.

The Centre has set a target to complete the survey process in all the villages of the country by March 2025 with help of Panchayat Raj Ministry at the national level and Revenue department as the nodal agency at the State level as well as the PR department.

Survey of India is providing technical support for implementation of this scheme where more than 6.54 crore land records have been digitised. Survey of maps in 95,339 villages has been completed, property certificates have been prepared for 62,133 villages and the process of distribution of property certificates has been completed in 54,753 villages, wrote Mr. Reddy. Hence, he requested KCR to take the initiative to roll out the state-wide implementation of the scheme.