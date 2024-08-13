GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kishan Reddy urges Revanth to participate in Centre’s housing scheme

Published - August 13, 2024 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy has requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to see that Telangana participates in the proposed household survey to enumerate the homeless in the rural areas by the Centre, on Tuesday.

In a communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, the Minister said the Union Cabinet has decided to ensure two crore houses are built across the villages in the country by March 2029, targeting to help about 10 crore people. In the earlier version of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), the homeless people’s list was provided by the States concerned based on 2019 survey and another through the socio-economic caste census of 2011.

However, the previous BRS government between 2014-2023 did not participate in providing the list of eligible persons as it claimed to be constructing two-bedroom houses for the poor but neither the Centre’s housing scheme for the rural poor nor the 2BHK scheme took off.

Whereas those in the States of Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the rural poor benefitted as their respective governments had provided the list of eligible beneficiaries.

Therefore, he urged the Chief Minister to make use of the opportunity since both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan readily agreed to take up the housing scheme if Telangana too participates in the survey and prepare the list of eligible beneficiaries, the letter added.

Related Topics

Telangana / habitat and housing

