Kishan Reddy urges KCR to take advantage of PM-Mitra

‘PM Mega Integrated Textiles Region and Apparel Park scheme can improve infrastructure for textile sector in Telangana’

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take advantage of the Centre’s PM Mega Integrated Textiles Region and Apparel Park (PM-Mitra) scheme for improving infrastructure for textile sector in Telangana.

In a communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was made available to the media on Wednesday, the Minister said that the ₹4,445 crore PM-Mitra aims to develop large-scale modern infrastructure facility for the sector. It offers an opportunity under the public, private partnership to create an entire value chain from spinning, weaving, processing and garment printing to ensure manufacturing at a single location.

The objective is also to reduce the logistic costs and improve competitiveness in the textile sector. Mr. Reddy pointed out that TS is the land of multiple textile traditions with several GI tagged products such as Pochampally Ikat, Gadwal sarees, Narayanpet sarees, durries and Siddipet Gollabama.

Hence, the TS Government should take advantage of this scheme as it would be a boon for the people. The Ministry of Textiles had shared the operational guidelines of the scheme with the Chief Secretary with a request to submit proposals to the Centre before March 15, he added, in his communication.