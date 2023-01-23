Kishan Reddy upset over condition of slums in his constituency

January 23, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy on Monday once again criticised the government for ignoring basic amenities of the citizens living in the slums and middle-class colonies like proper roads, sewerage network, drinking water supply, streetlighting and others.

The Minister, after walking almost the entire day in Amberpet and Sanathnagar Assembly constituencies coming under the Secunderabad Parliament constituency which he represents, charged that the GHMC and HMWSSB have been unable to complete their pending works in several areas as they did not have proper funding with many contractors refusing to take up works.

Mr. Reddy, after speaking to people in the areas which he had traversed, said the government’s claims of developing the twin cities on the lines of Singapore, London and Istanbul is not visible in the slums where mixing of sewage with drinking water pipelinea has become rampant while the ruling party functionaries have been indulging in illegal constructions brazenly.

“Telangana gets most of its revenue from Hyderabad but the government has not been releasing funds for improving civic infrastructure with drainage overflowing everywhere and neglect of the stormwater drains,” he claimed.

