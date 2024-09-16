Kishan Reddy to unfurl national flag at Culture Ministry’s Hyderabad Liberation Day event at Parade Grounds

Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations will be organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture to commemorate the liberation of the erstwhile Hyderabad State from the clutches of the Nizam on 17th September, 1948, at the Parade Grounds on Tuesday, 7.30 a.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy (Coal and Mines) will unfurl the national flag in the presence of his cabinet colleague Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Union Minister of State of Home) and other BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and others, said a press release on Monday.

The celebrations include the performance of various cultural programmes relating to the liberation struggle, parade by para-military and defence forces and finally the unfurling of the national flag by the chief guest. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest last year but this time he is skipping the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party is also organising a blood donation camp as a part of ‘Sewa MahaYagna’ on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday at the Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Bhavan - State office, Nampally, 11.30 a.m. onwards. All the top leaders will be attending the event. Mr. Kishan Reddy will also be unfurling the national flag at the State office earlier in the day.

The State party president and Union Minister also went around the Ganesh pandals around the twin cities, including the Khairatabad one, and hailed the 11-day festivities which will be concluded tomorrow on a grand scale with the final procession of the immersion of idols.

Mr. Kishan Reddy has reminded that it was former MP A. Narendra who had established the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) and helped organise the festival successfully for many years. He urged the citizens to participate in the festivities, besides attending the Hyderabad Liberation Day event and the PM’s birthday celebrations in the party office tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.