Kishan Reddy to take charge of party on July 21

July 19, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy, will formally take charge as the Telangana party president on Friday having completed his official trip to the United States.

Party sources informed on Tuesday that Mr. Kishan Reddy will be worshipping at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple and pay homage to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial in front of the Legislative Assembly as soon as he formally takes over as the party chief at noon time.

The new party president is likely to address the assembled cadre and leaders at the State office on the same day giving a glimpse of the party’s political programmes in the months ahead till the Assembly elections later this year and also for the next year’s general elections, they said.

The BJP leader and Secunderabad MP will actually begin his agitational programme a day before when he is scheduled to visit Batasingaram where he will be interacting with the people promised the two-bedroom housing but not yet allotted on July 20.

Next week, on July 25 the new party chief will be leading a protest demonstration at the Indira Park, Dharna Chowk demanding the government to fulfil the poll-eve promise of constructing the two-bedroom housing scheme for the poor along with the intended beneficiaries, said party sources.

Meanwhile, the party leaders including Gudur Narayana Reddy and N.V. Subash described the meeting of Opposition parties at Bengaluru as an act of “opportunism” and formation of new alliance as a “big fraud”.

They charged that “corrupt” leaders of the Opposition parties of the country have come together to form a fresh clique and described the newly formed ‘INDIA Alliance’ as a ‘Gang of Corrupts’. The alliance has been formed only to loot the country, they added in a press release.

