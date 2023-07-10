Kishan Reddy to preside over first meeting to chalk out 100-day agitation programme

July 10, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, also the new BJP State president, will be presiding over his first meeting of office-bearers and district leaders to discuss the party programme for next 100 days leading to the elections after he took charge at the state office on Tuesday.

National executive committee members, past and present MPs, MLAs and MLCs were also invited to the meeting which comes a day after national president J .P. Nadda urged party leaders to stick together and put up a joint front for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year and also for the general elections next year.

The national president was said to have listened patiently to those having some grouse or other and told them in no uncertain terms that the party viewed the negative comments, made in the media including social media, seriously. Mr. Rajender was directed to come out with a concrete action plan on how he intended to go about as the campaign committee chief within the next few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nadda was said to have met former MLC Komitireddy Rajgopal Reddy, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy and a few others. But, no sooner had he left for Delhi on Monday morning than another leader Ravinder Naik held a press conference (not in party office) where he expressed disappointment over not being invited to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Warangal.

But, he declared that he was not going to leave the party after he had received a call from Mr. Rajender, who sought to pacify him. A day before another former Minister A. Chandrasekhar had not minced words in being upset about being ignored for the public meeting and refused to commit to anything even after Mr. Rajender visited him at his residence to smoothen ruffled feathers.

In the meantime, a recent interview of former MP A. P. Jithender Reddy where he laid bare the functioning of the party in recent times and comments on certain leaders set tongues wagging about the continuing washing of dirty linen in public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.