Kishan Reddy to present report card on Modi Govt.

June 15, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Culture. Tourism and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy will be making a presentation to people on the Modi Government’s developmental initiatives in Telangana at the RTC Kala Bhavan at 10.30 a.m on June 17. The Modi government has not merely been extending its cooperation but has been proactively contributing to the development of Telangana. But, despite the best efforts of the Centre, a false narrative is being peddled by a few vested interests to undermine its contribution. Therefore, the Union Minister’s will be placing before people a comprehensive report detailing the contribution of the Centre to the development of Telangana from 2014 to till date, said a press release on Wednesday.

