Kishan Reddy to lead protest demanding 2BHK houses at Dharna Chowk

August 11, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism & Development of North-Eastern Region and TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy will be leading the party protest programme to mount pressure on the State government to fulfil its electoral promise of providing two-bedroom houses to houseless poor at Dharna Chowk, opposite Indira Park, in the city on Saturday. The protest will start at 11 a.m. and will continue till 4 p.m. All senior leaders of the party and also people who are demanding houses will participate in the programme, said a press release.

