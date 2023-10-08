Kishan Reddy to flag off four extended train services

October 08, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy will be green flagging the extension of four pairs of train services by South Central Railway (SCR) pertaining to Telangana region to different destinations to provide additional travel facilities for the benefit of the passengers at the Secunderabad railway station on Monday.

Simultaneously, functions will also be held at Kacheguda, Bodhan and Tandur Railway stations to witness the flagging-off programme.

The Minister will be flagging off the Train from Kazipet to Hadapsar (Pune) and also virtually, the Kurnool-Jaipur, Bodhan-Karimnagar and Raichur-Nanded trains. Train services were extended following the request of Mr. Reddy to the Railway Ministry.

Accordingly, 17013/17014 Hadapsar-Hyderabad-Hadapsar tri-weekly Express has been extended upto Kazipet, 19713/19714 Jaipur-Kacheguda-Jaipur weekly Express extended upto Kurnool City, 17664/17663 H.S. Nanded-Tandur-Parbhani Daily Express extended upto Raichur and 07894/07893 Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Karimnagar Daily Passenger special extended upto Bodhan.

Advance reservation booking of the above train services has been opened for the extended portions. With these new services, people in Kazipet will have direct and convenient night travel facility to travel up to Pune. People of Shadnagar, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal and Kurnool city will have direct and convenient travel facility towards Jaipur. Similarly, people around Sedam, Chittapur, Yadgir and Raichur will now be able to travel to Nanded direction.

People of Bodhan will now be provided with direct train service to Karimnagar and back. Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Bodhan passenger special will be run during the daytime and will consist of second general class coaches. The remaining train services will cater to the needs of all segments of the people like reserved and unreserved segments consisting of AC classes, sleeper class and second general class, said a press release.

