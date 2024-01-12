GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kishan Reddy to flag off extended three trains in AP today

The trains to be extended are Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada Uday Express up to Guntur; Vijayawada–Hubballi Amravati Express up to Narsapur; and Nandyal–Kadapa Express special up to Renigunta

January 12, 2024 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be flagging off the much delayed extension of three trains — Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada Uday Express up to Guntur; Vijayawada–Hubballi Amravati Express up to Narsapur; and Nandyal–Kadapa Express special up to Renigunta — all in Andhra Pradesh at Guntur railway station on Friday.

South Central Railway (SCR) has extended these three pairs of train services to different destinations to provide additional travel facility and to cater the needs of the people in the extended portion, said an official release. The extensions will come into effect from February 13.

The Visakhapatnam–Guntur Uday Double-Decker Express consists of AC and Non AC reserved sitting accommodation. The Narsapur - Hubbali Express train will cater to the reserved segment for both AC and non AC classes and unreserved segment for second general class. This train provides convenient night journey option and avoids hardship of changing train at Vijayawada. Nandyal - Renigunta Passenger consisting of all unreserved coaches provides direct passenger train facility to travel to Tirumala, added the release.

