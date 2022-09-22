Kishan Reddy to dedicate Medak-Akannapet rly line

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy will dedicate the new railway line between Medak and Akannapet stations and also flag off the inaugural passenger train from Medak to Kacheguda at a function at Medak railway station on Friday.

Health Minister Harish Rao, ZP chairperson R. Hemalatha Shekar, MP K. Prabhakar Reddy, MLC S. Subhash Reddy, MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy and municipal chairman T. Chandrapal will be present during the function.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has approved extension of Train No. 07577 / 07578 Kacheguda – Medchal – Kacheguda and Train No. 07584 / 07588 Mahabubnagar – Mirzapalli – Kacheguda passenger trains up to Medak, said a press release.