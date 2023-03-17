ADVERTISEMENT

Kishan Reddy thanks PM for textile park

March 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a mega textile park in Telangana which would benefit the entire value chain of 5Fs as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, on Friday.

The park will help farmers and the weaving community besides creating thousands of new jobs providing employment opportunities to youth and entrepreneurs. Telangana is among the the seven States in the country to benefit from the scheme, he claimed and pointed out that he had pursued the matter with Mr. Modi and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal.

