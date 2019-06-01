Kishan Reddy terror remark flayed

Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy for describing Hyderabad as a safe zone for terrorists.

“This is irresponsible and it does not suit him. But we know that this is their (BJP's) mindset. Wherever they see Muslims, they see terrorists,” Mr Owaisi said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president challenged Mr. Reddy to provide documentary evidence of the city being linked to terrorism.

“I am asking him, and his Ministry can show us, that in the past five years, how many written advisories have NIA, IB and RAW issued saying that Hyderabad is a hub of terrorism,” Mr. Owaisi said.

He claimed that Mr Reddy has an enmity with the ‘growing’ Hyderabad and State of Telangana. He said that city has seen religious festivals passing peacefully.