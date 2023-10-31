HamberMenu
Kishan Reddy takes a jibe at State govt. over Gandhi hospital’s mortuary

October 31, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
G Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy | Photo Credit:

Union Minister and Telangana State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy took a jibe at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), stating that the State government is unable to provide dignity to even the deceased in the State.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the minister shared details from a news article published in The Hindu-Hyderabad edition on October 31 titled ‘Cold storage fails, bodies left to rot in Gandhi Hospital’s mortuary’. He further said, “It is a matter of shame that a prominent tertiary care institution in the country located in the heart of Hyderabad has completely been neglected. If this is the condition of hospitals in the heart of the city, imagine healthcare in rural areas across Telangana. The BRS government boasts of a medical revolution in the State while the reality nails their lies and falsehoods.”

Out of the approximately 60 cold storage boxes available in Gandhi hospital’s mortuary, only 25 are operational. As a consequence, there is insufficient space to store the deceased with dignity, leading to the bodies decaying within the facility.

