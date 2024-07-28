Kishan Reddy speaks to victim’s father, offers support

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday expressed his shock over the death of 15-year-old Tania Soni, a Secunderabad resident and civil services aspirant, due to flooding in a coaching centre in Rajenderanagar, New Delhi on Saturday.

In a statement released to the media, the Minister said he spoke to the victim’s father Vijay Kumar, expressed his condolences and extended support in repatriating the body of the deceased. He also instructed his office to be in touch with the police and other officials to expedite all the necessary formalities.