Kishan Reddy speaking without understanding: Harish Rao

23 November 2021 20:03 IST

Summer crop only fit for making parboiled rice, says Minister

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao alleged that Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy has been speaking about paddy procurement without any understanding on the subject. He said that only boiled rice can be made from the paddy produce during summer and it was not possible to made raw rice as stated by the Union Minister.

“We are repeatedly telling the same thing. Mr. Kishan Reddy has been telling that there was no problem for farmers. Let him come to the field and meet farmers and they will explain. Even the old stock is in the godowns. If he has any concern about farmers, let him speak with railway officials and lift the stock. In the past all the Central governments bought paddy and that why we are demanding the same system to continue,” said Mr. Harish Rao here on Tuesday while speaking to reporters. He was here to accompany party LAC MLC candidate V. Yadava Reddy to file nomination papers.

Stating that BJP has no moral right to speak about farmers, the Minister wondered why the son of a BJP Minister was not arrested though four people were killed by running vehicle on them. He said that farmers have been suffering with hike in petrol and diesel prices and the Union government was least bothered about them.

He said that the TRS has 777 votes in LAC and the strength of the party will be proved after December 20.