Kishan Reddy slams Revanth government for failing farmers, challenges Rahul Gandhi to tour villages in Telangana

Published - November 09, 2024 06:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
G. Kishan Reddy

G. Kishan Reddy | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has “failed to address the critical issues facing the farming community in the state”.

He stated that farmers were still unable to sell their paddy at procurement centres even after bringing the produce to the centres two months ago and questioned the State government’s inability to manage procurement operations when the Union government fully funds paddy procurement by offering the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,320 per quintal.

During a media interaction at a paddy procurement centre in Pochampally village, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday, he expressed concern over the lack of basic facilities at these centres. “No facilities are provided at the paddy procurement centres. To protect the paddy from rain, farmers are taking the tarpaulins for rent. Since not a single kg of paddy was purchased at many centres, farmers are facing severe hardships,” he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy further claimed that Mr. Revanth Reddy was “spreading blatant lies” regarding promises made to farmers, such as bonus payments, crop loan waivers, and support under Rythu Bharosa. “Revanth, who is conducting the election campaign today in Maharashtra, is telling all lies. Rahul Gandhi is also lying about crop loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa,” he stated, challenging Mr. Rahul Gandhi to tour Telangana villages to understand the struggles of farmers. He also highlighted that many promises under the Warangal Rythu Declaration remain unfulfilled. “Only a partial loan waiver has been issued, and the promised bonus on grains has been neglected,” the State BJP chief alleged.

Published - November 09, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Telangana / state politics

