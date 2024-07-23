Kishan Reddy should resign: Revanth Reddy

Demanding the resignation of Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy from the Council of Ministers immediately, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that he, along with other State BJP leaders, would be held responsible for the ‘discrimination’ against Telangana in Budget.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the CM questioned whether this was what BJP wished to give to 35% people who voted for it for eight of its MPs from Telangana. “It is yet again proved that BJP needs only votes and seats from Telangana, and doesn’t care about the State’s development,” he said.

Targeting Mr. Kishan Reddy, he said that the Union Minister was doing injustice to Telangana by maintaining silence reflecting his ‘slave mentality’.

“Kishan Reddy should not mortgage Telangana’s self-respect for a berth in the Union Cabinet,” he said, and demanded him to explain why the centre did not allocate funds to Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLI) while allocating funds to Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh.” He said the BJP MPs should also join the Congress MPs to protest in Parliament.

Southern states’ meeting

Stating that the Southern states are being discriminated against, Mr. Reddy said he was all for a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Southern Indian states to question this bias. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments have been alerted, he said and hoped that all the Chief Ministers of southern states would fight this unfairness united. Apart from budget allocations the southern states must seriously stury the impact of delimitation of MP seats.

Mr. Reddy said no South state gets more than 50 paisa for every rupee contributed to the national revenue with Telangana getting just 46 paisa. At the same time Bihar gets Rs 7 for every rupee it contributes while Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 6 for Rs 1.

