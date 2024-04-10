‘Kishan Reddy should apologise for calling Congress manifesto anti-Hindu’

April 10, 2024 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president G. Niranjan took strong objection to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s comments on the Congress manifesto and said it was not appropriate for a Union Minister to speak like a ‘religious fanatic’.

Mr. Kishan Reddy had allegedly termed the manifesto ‘anti-Hindu’ and said that if “Congress came to power, ‘Jinnah’s Constitution’ will come into effect.”

Mr. Niranjan said that the Union Minister doesn’t understand that Congress was instrumental in framing the Constitution under the leadership of B.R. Ambedkar. “Is Mr. Kishan Reddy trying to say that the Constitution written by Dr. Ambedkar and his team had enforced Jinnah’s Constitution?” he asked.

“Mr. Kishan Reddy’s comments create suspicion whether BJP respects the Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” he said and challenged the party to show which part of the Congress manifesto was ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘unconstitutional’.

“If the manifesto states that Congress is committed to protecting the rights given by the Constitution to religious and linguistic minorities, why is the BJP upset? We will take this up with the Election Commission,” he added.