Kishan Reddy seeks train halts at Mahabubnagar, Shadnagar

May 15, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture & Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, has requested the Railways Minister Aswini Vaishnav to see that separate two express trains have halts at Mahabubnagar and Shadnagar stations, respectively. In a communication to the Minister, Mr. Kishan Reddy said Train No. 12649/12650 Yeshwantpur-Hazrat Nimzamuddin Sampark Kranti Express does not have a stop for more than 200 km between Kacheguda and Kurnool, therefore a stop at Mahabubnagar would facilitate travellers in the area to embark and disembark in their long-distance travels to Delhi and Bengaluru without having to commute to the city.

Similarly, if Train No. 17651/17652 Chengalapattu - Kacheguda Express stops at Shadnagar it would allow commuters living in suburban areas of Hyderabad especially around Timmapur, Kottur, Burgula and other places to embark and disembark at Shadnagar bypassing the commute to the city and the travel back.

The Secunderabad MP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the doubling and electrification of the 85 km Secunderabad - Mahabubnagar Railway Line at a cost of ₹1,410 crore to the nation.

Appreciating the railways focus on infrastructure in the region, he reminded that Mr. Modi had launched two ‘Vande Bharat’ Trains from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, while the ongoing modernisation of Secunderabad and Cherlapally railway stations is estimated to cost approximately ₹1,000 crore.

Besides, the ongoing ₹525 crore construction of a Wagon Manufacturing Factory and Periodic Overhauling (POH) workshop at Kazipet, commissioning and construction of 1,645 km of railway lines with an estimated expenditure of more than ₹30,000 core in the last nine years and the expansion of MMTS railways in Hyderabad with more than ₹1,150 crore bear testimony to the development of Telangana by the Modi government, he added.