Kishan Reddy seeks State govt. help for expanding roads near Cherlapally, Secunderabad railway stations

Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy has sought Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s cooperation in the road expansion works for Secunderabad railway station and upcoming Cherlapally railway terminal on Monday.

In an official communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, the Secunderabad MP and Telangana BJP president, informed that a new railway terminal is being constructed at Cherlapally on the outskirts of the city, with an investment of ₹415 crore, to serve both passengers and goods trains, is nearing completion.

The project was taken up in view of the increasing passenger traffic at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, and Nampally stations. A 100-foot road needs to be constructed from the FCI godown side, a 80-foot road is required towards the northern side (Bharat Nagar) and another 80-foot road towards Mahalaxmi Nagar needs to be constructed at Cherlapally, he said.

The road in front of the industrial sheds should also be expanded to 80 feet, hence he sought the intervention of Mr. Revanth Reddy to direct the authorities concerned to expedite the road works. Essential infrastructure, such as tracks, station buildings, and passenger amenities, is almost finalised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also agreed to inaugurate the terminal once it is completed, he said.

Secunderabad Railway Station, the headquarters of South Central Railway (SCR), is also undergoing a ₹715 crore upgrade to international airport standards. The project aims to be completed by the end of next year but access roads to the station are quite narrow.

For instance, the road between Rathifile bus station and Alpha Hotel is particularly congested during peak hours, creating severe traffic problems for passengers, explained Mr. Kishan Reddy. The road expansion should work in tandem with the station’s modernisation to ensure ease of access for the passengers, he said, in the communication.