Kishan Reddy seeks probe into phone tapping

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of the Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy has once again charged Telangana government has been snooping on top officials, Opposition leaders and its own MLAs when phone tapping is “illegal, undemocratic” and “invasion of personal privacy”, hence there is a need for a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into this practice.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been talking of democratic values and ethics but he has been involved in illegal phone tapping, is he ready for a proper enquiry into this? He had poached MLAs from the other parties despite having a majority in both terms to decimate Opposition,” he pointed out, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.

The Minister reiterated that the BJP has no connection whatsoever with people involved in trying to make the TRS MLAs swtich over and none of its leaders was involved. “There is nothing in the useless video, it is total lie. Its a filmy drama scripted by KCR himself. Just mentioning names of a few leaders does not make them guilty,” he maintained.

He accused the CM of using the press meet on Thursday to “peddle the same lies” and it has only exposed his intolerance and fear of losing power, while showering a fresh volley of abuses on the BJP leadership. “Is KCR government so vulnerable that swamijis and MLAs like Rohit Reddy can bring it down? Where are these MLAs from and how they did they land in TRS”,” he asked.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the BJP was “too big “a party to seek the help of brokers or swamjis and will wait for 2023 to stake claim to form the government after winning the elections through democratic and constitutional means. He charged KCR of “undermining” democratic institutions and ruling like a dictator but had the gall to talk the Modi Government. “Do we need to learn about governance from KCR who spends a fortnight in the farmhouse. Earlier chief ministers used to meet common people, unions’ representatives and others,” he added.

At a separate press conference, national general secretary Tarun Chugh wondered if TRS is for sale considering the number of times KCR has been talking of horse-trading without any basis. “We have no connection whatsoever with the people in the video presented by KCR. Our state president has already taken vow at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the filmy scripted at the CM’s farmhouse. KCR should do the same if he is innocent,” he said. Mr. Chugh accused the TRS government of failing to deliver development and welfare to the people of TS and he was confident that the Munugode people now and “rest of state later will teach him a lesson.”