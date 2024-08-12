Kishan Reddy seeks more funds for capital region development

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, stated that the capital region of Hyderabad was not getting sufficient funds to improve the basic civic infrastructure, including roads, drainage network and drinking water, in proportion to the income it generates.

“Hyderabad is an important city in the country. It is witnessing fast development but just like the previous BRS regime, the current Congress government too has been neglecting the Old City region. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy should put special focus on the city’s growth by ensuring the release of ample funds for uniform growth of all regions,” he said.

Talking to the media after opening a new community hall constructed with MP funds in the Gudimalkapur division of the Nampally Assembly constituency, Mr. Reddy underscored the need for everyone to work unitedly for the city’s development and said that a proper master plan should be the basis for such works.

Internal roads in the slums, development of parks, provision for the supply of potable drinking water to all households, comprehensive underground sewage network and others were essential for bettering the living standards of the citizens, hence the State government should be releasing funds for the same, he said.

The Union Minister also appealed to the people to hoist the national flag atop their respective homes from tomorrow onwards till Independence Day on August 15. Last year on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, nearly 23 crore people had hoisted the tricolour at their respective houses.

Mr. Kishan Reddy appealed to voluntary organisations, student wings and other citizens to wholeheartedly participate in the ‘Tiranga rally’ by the party’s youth wing across the country to propagate the message of unity and historic freedom struggle till Independence Day. Later, he also inaugurated a Gangaputra community hall at Golnaka.