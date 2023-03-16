Kishan Reddy seeks KCR’s help in completing NH projects

March 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to personally intervene to ensure that the pending land acquisition for the national highway projects proposed to be undertaken was expedited at the earliest for completing the works as per schedule.

In a communication to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media, the Union Minister said that 2,500 km national highway development was being proposed across TS of which 751 km was to be taken up for 11 projects at an estimated cost of ₹32,383 crore.

While 4,232 hectares of land is necessary for the road development, only 284 hectares has been handed over with 4,048 km yet to be handed over. The Centre has laid up to 2,500 km of national highways since 2014 when 2,500 km of highways was built since Independence in TS.

“This gives ample evidence of the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of Telangana. The improvement in national highway network has eased traffic movement, provided hassle free travel and reduced accidents considerably,” he claimed in the letter.

The works proposed are: four-lane from Hyderabad to Manneguda junction 45.64 km, six-lane from Kallakal to Gundlapochampalli junction 17 km, six-lane from Thondapally to Kothur 11.8 km, four-lane from Karimnagar-Warangal of 67.6 km, four lane of Deosegur to Marikal 46 km, four-lane of Jadchela to Marikal 39 km, four-lane from Mancherial to Warangal 108.41 km, four-lane from Warangal to Khammam 108.24 km, four-lane of Khammam to Vijayawada, 89 km, four lane of Jagitial to Karimnagar 59.3 km and north part of regional ring road 158.64 km.