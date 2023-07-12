Kishan Reddy seeks govt. intervention to complete Amberpet flyover

July 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and newly appointed BJP party president G. Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday, has urged the government to intervene and expedite the land acquisition for completing Amberpet flyover.

Talking to the media after inspecting the works stalled due to the delay in land acquisition, especially the graveyard, the Minister regretted that the local community had earlier accepted the compromise forumula but went back on the same later for unknown reasons.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said it was not fair to stop the work as the entire national highway project has been held for the last five years because of the delay in properties acquisition. Apart from the graveyard on either side of the flyover ramp, there are six other properties to be taken over. “It is unfortunate that we are not getting the required cooperation in either land acquisition or in diverting traffic. If the vehicular movement is controlled, the work can be completed faster,” he claimed.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone for the ₹500-crore flyover with the proposed width being 30 metres and length about 1.60 km. Earlier, accompanied by his wife, Mr. Kishan Reddy visited the Mahankali Ujjaini temple in Secunderabad and held prayers. He conveyed his Bonalu festival greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion.