Kishan Reddy seeks CM’s intervention

Move to expedite MMTS Phase II, metro rail link to old city

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and North East States Development G. Kishan Reddy requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao intervene and ensure the pending MMTS Phase II and metro rail link to old city works are completed at the earliest.

In separate letters to the Chief Minister last week, the Minister urged Mr. Rao to release the government's share of ₹544.36 crore to the railways in full to implement the long pending Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) Phase II.

Mr. Reddy, also Secunderabad MP, wanted the elevated metro rail into the pending 11 km corridor between Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Imlibun, and Falaknuma, which was part of the original Corridor II or the Green Line.

MMTS is the preferred mode of transport for the common man and delay in implementing the project is causing enormous difficulty to commuters and adversely affecting those travelling to the twin cities from the suburbs. MMTS Phase-II is a joint venture between South Central Railway (SCR) and the government and extended delays in completion of the project resulted in steep cost escalation which was “wholly avoidable,” he said.

The government, according to him, had contributed ₹129 crore till date and the payment of ₹ 414 crore is due to the railways. "I urge you to release the government's share of funds as speedy implementation of phase II will provide affordable transport for employees, the poor and other commuters staying in Medchal, Ghatkesar, Shamshabad and other areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad," said Mr. Reddy.

With regard to the metro rail link, the Minister said while people on the east side of the old city have access to the metro through the Malakpet station, those staying in the west side are compelled to spend more money and time to access the metro or even MMTS. "People on the west side of old city need urgent access to the metro owing to high population density and low road coverage. It is the poor who stand to gain if this metro fourth phase is implemented,” he said.

The area has poor bus connectivity and commuting to the other parts has become tough, hence expediting the work will "prove a boon to old city," he added.